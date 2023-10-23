Dispatch Services For Lake Ozark Could Soon Be Contracted To Miller County

Dispatching services for the Lake Ozark Police Department could soon be contracted out to Miller County.

The board of aldermen, on Tuesday, is expected to vote on the first reading of an ordinance to approve the consolidation of the city’s current service to fall under the operations of the Miller County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.

Under terms of the proposed two-year agreement, Lake Ozark would pay Miller County a little more than $13,000 for the remainder of 2023 and then $80,000 a year for 2024 and 2025.

The agreement would also call for current dispatch personnel in Lake Ozark to interview for a position in Miller County, a yearly review and possible rate increase, and an option for the agreement to be renewed every two years.

Lake Ozark is turning to Miller County for a dispatch agreement after a recent failed attempt to consolidate the service with the City of Osage Beach.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, on Tuesday of this next week, begins at 5:30 in city hall.