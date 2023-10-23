MU Extension Offering “Short Hay” And “Alternative Feeding” Program Discussions Throughout November

Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023
Stretching short hay supplies and using alternative feeds and feeding programs will be the main topics of discussion during an upcoming series of meetings at several different locations around the lake region.
Livestock Field Specialist Gene Schmitz, with the University of Missouri Extension, says the programs will be especially relevant for beef cattle producers in the upcoming fall and winter months.
Among the meeting locations:
Forage sampling, which is available at most county extension offices, will also be offered during the meetings.
Please note the November 16 and 28 meetings will only be presented in the evening. There is no registration fee required for these events.
If you have questions, please contact us by calling the Pettis County Extension Center at 660-827-0591.