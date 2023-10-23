MU Extension Offering “Short Hay” And “Alternative Feeding” Program Discussions Throughout November

Stretching short hay supplies and using alternative feeds and feeding programs will be the main topics of discussion during an upcoming series of meetings at several different locations around the lake region.

Livestock Field Specialist Gene Schmitz, with the University of Missouri Extension, says the programs will be especially relevant for beef cattle producers in the upcoming fall and winter months.

Among the meeting locations:

Monday, November 13 at 11 a.m. and repeated at 6:30 p.m.; Warsaw Ambulance District meeting room, 1206 Medic Drive, Warsaw, MO.

Tuesday, November 14 at 11 a.m. and repeated at 6:30 p.m.; Pettis County Extension Center meeting room, 1012A Thompson Blvd., Sedalia, MO.

Thursday, November 16 at 7 p.m.; Ag Building at California High School, 1501 W. Buchanan, California, MO.

Monday, November 20 at 11 a.m. and repeated at 6:30 p.m.; Morgan County Extension Center meeting room; 4 th floor Morgan County Courthouse, Versailles, MO.

floor Morgan County Courthouse, Versailles, MO. Monday, November 27 at 11 a.m. and repeated at 6:30 p.m.; Cooper County Extension Center, 510 Jackson Road, Boonville, MO.

Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m.; Miller County Extension Center, 134 Second Street, Tuscumbia, MO.

Forage sampling, which is available at most county extension offices, will also be offered during the meetings.

Please note the November 16 and 28 meetings will only be presented in the evening. There is no registration fee required for these events.

If you have questions, please contact us by calling the Pettis County Extension Center at 660-827-0591.