A Dixon truck driver was killed in a crash in Miller County Tuesday evening.

Missouri Troopers say 70-year-old Barry Wisdom was at the wheel of a 1992 Peterbilt 357 towing a trailer on State Route 17 at Airport Road when it travelled off the right side, returned to the roadway and skidded.

That’s when the cab and the trailer separated and both ran off the left side of the highway and overturned.

Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene.