First Ever Indian American Appointed For Missouri State Treasurer

A political newcomer has been appointed by Missouri’s Governor to be the next state treasurer.

Governor Mike Parson yesterday appointed Vivek Malek who becomes the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri.

The 45-year-old Malek will succeed Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November.

Melek has been practicing law since 2000 and has practiced law in Missouri since 2006.

His St. Louis law firm focuses on immigration, naturalization and asylum.

Reports are Malek has been an occasional Republican donor over the years, including to Parson, but has never before held public office.

Today, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that he is appointing Vivek Malek as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri. Mr. Malek’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to the Office of Missouri State Auditor. Mr. Malek, 45, of Wildwood, is a practicing attorney and business owner. He owns and operates the Law Offices of Vivek Malek.

”Vivek’s story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “President Reagan once said immigrants are one of the greatest sources of American greatness, and both Vivek and I agree. Through our shared values, Vivek helps legal immigrants embrace our nation and achieve their American Dream too. As a Republican, strong capitalist, and conservative Missourian, we know Vivek will be a principled leader who works hard every day to safeguard the people’s money and bring opportunity to Missouri families and their communities.”

“It is the honor of my life to be able to serve as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri, and I promise to give the job and the people of Missouri my all and best,” State Treasurer Designee Vivek Malek said. “I can attest that the American Dream is alive and well. Anyone who has forgotten need only realize his or her God given potential. Only in this great land of freedom and liberty does it not matter who your parents are or what you ethnicity is in determining your success. I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help achieve an even better future for all Missourians.”

Mr. Malek established his legal practice, Law Offices of Vivek Malek, in 2011. He has been practicing law since 2000 and has practiced law in the State of Missouri since 2006. Mr. Malek works extensively on legal immigration litigation and business immigration consulting. He is highly respected in legal and social matters by Missouri’s diverse communities, including Bosnian, Hispanic, Asian, and African American Missourians.

Mr. Malek was recognized by the Missouri Senate (2015) and Missouri House (2007) for his service and contributions to Missouri communities. He was awarded the Minority Business Leader Award by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2010, earned the Up and Coming Lawyers Award by Missouri Lawyers Media in 2010, and was recognized as Top 30 Under 30 by Business Today magazine in 2007, among other awards and recognitions.

Mr. Malek holds a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India. Additionally, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Master of Laws from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

In 2020, Governor Parson appointed Mr. Malek to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, where he has worked to promote fiscal responsibility. He will resign his position on the Board of Governors prior to being sworn in as State Treasurer.

Mr. Malek has been married to his wife, Riju, for 18 years. They have three young children together and reside in Wildwood.

“Over the years, I have come to know Vivek as an accomplished attorney, successful business owner, proud husband and father, and someone who truly embodies the American Dream,” Governor Parson said. “When Vivek came to this country with just $300 in his pocket, he didn’t look for handouts or make excuses. Instead, he respected every opportunity this state and nation provided. He worked hard, completed his education, and now owns and operates a successful legal practice that helps others achieve their own American Dream, and we are proud to appoint him as the next State Treasurer.”