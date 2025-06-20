Several People Injured in Deck Collapse on Horseshoe Bend

Several people are injured when a residential deck collapsed on Horseshoe Bend.

Lake Ozark Fire Captain Caleb Freese says the incident happened around 10:15 Friday morning in the 500 block of Ginger Road.

NEWS-06-20-2025 LOFD DECK COLLAPSE

Freese also says it could have been a lot worse with backup ambulances, mutual aid and a medical helicopter also responding to the scene.

There were 10 people on the roughly 10×15-foot deck when it collapsed. Two of the injured were transported to Lake Regional Hospital while two were treated at the scene and six others refused treatment.

A cause of the deck collapse was not released.