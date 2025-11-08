DNR’s Division of State Parks Seeking Public Input

The general public is invited to provide input for the Lake of the Ozarks State Park’s conceptual development plan update.

The survey kickstarts the conceptual development planning process with input potentially helping guide the DNR’s Division of State Parks with ongoing development of the park.

More information on the conceptual development planning and an online survey to provide input is available on the state park division’s website.

(mostateparks.com/page/conceptual-development-plans)