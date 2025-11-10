Five Injured in Two Separate Accidents Sunday in the Lake Area

Two separate accidents in the lake area on Sunday send a combined five people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says the first happened around 12:45 in the afternoon on Keepsake Road near Route-T in Camden County when an SUV driven by a 48-year-old man from Stoutland struck a car head-on being driven by a 22-year-old woman from Lebanon. The woman and two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional while the man was seriously hurt and taken to Mercy.

The other accident around 10:45 Sunday night happened on eastbound 54 near Allen Road in Miller County when the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Eldon, swerved to avoid a deer sending her vehicle off the roadway before striking a ditch, overturning and hitting a utility pole. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.