Lake Area Misses Most Damage From Nearby Severe Storms

Damage following Saturday night’s severe storms and a radar-indicated tornado are few with the lake area escaping any reported major damage.

In Benton County, the National Weather Service reported thunderstorm damage with tree limbs broken off and shingles blown off in the Warsaw area along with limbs broken and trees uprooted near Cole Camp.

Morgan County was put under a tornado warning or two but there have been no reports of any damage according to the weather service.

Areas in nearby Cooper and Moniteau counties, however, seemed to take the brunt of the storms with power outages in the Bunceton area and a mobile home blown off its foundation and destroyed along with utility poles being snapped near Tipton.

The return to sunny weather for Monday and Tuesday in the lake area will be short-lived with more storms expected to arrive Tuesday night through the end of the week.