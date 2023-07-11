Dolce Announced As New Assistant Commissioner For MO Department of Higher Education

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development is announcing the appointment of a new assistant commissioner.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is pleased to announce Heather Dolce as the assistant commissioner for communications and outreach, effective July 5, 2023.

In this role, Dolce will serve as the department’s public information officer and lead the communications and outreach teams. The communications team creates marketing materials, publications, and digital content to promote MDHEWD initiatives, and the outreach team administers Journey to College programs and provides resources to help students navigate the education and career planning process.

Heather Dolce

Dolce has more than 12 years of communications experience with the State of Missouri, including nearly 10 years at the Department of Social Services (DSS) where she most recently served as director of communications. Her previous roles at DSS include media director and deputy director of communications.

“The department is thrilled to have Heather Dolce join us in this important leadership position,” said Dr. Ben Boggs, commissioner of higher education and workforce development. “We look forward to her helping us better connect our department’s work to state postsecondary and workforce needs — thereby furthering our service to Missourians.”

Prior to joining DSS, Dolce served as communications assistant at the Department of Public Safety.

In February 2022, Dolce graduated from the Missouri Leadership Academy, an innovative program that brings together emerging leaders from across all executive departments to build new skills and become better leaders.

Dolce earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from William Woods University in 2010.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or on Facebook and Twitter @MoDHEWD.