LOPD Says 4th Of July Timeline Was Very Busy For Officers

As expected, Lake Ozark police officers were kept busy over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Chief Jeff Christiansen says, over the five days and nights, officers responded to: a bar fight, reports of minors being in possession of alcohol, noise complaints, having to close down one bar at management’s request because the patrons were not listening to security, an officer who was nearly hit by a suspected DWI driver and to one person relieving him, or herself, in the street.

Christiansen also says he was able to come up with a list of different issues for his department and the city to look at including…among others…public drunkenness, minors using fake I-D’s, and establishments being over capacity and overserving patrons.