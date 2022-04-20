Don’t use that hot glue gun just yet.

A massive recall is underway on more than 1 million Crafter’s Square Glue Guns sold nationwide at Dollar Tree, because they can malfunction when plugged in, potentially burning people and property.

People should unplug and stop using the recalled product, which sold for about $1 and can be returned to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

The company has received seven reports about the hot glue guns, including four fires and one involving irritated skin.

The recalled devices are from China and are black with an orange trigger and tip, with a silver UL listed label above the handle that says “XY-15302.”

The glue guns were sold at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores from January 2022 through February 2022, as well as online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

About 1.03 million of the glue guns were sold in the U.S. and another roughly 21,900 in Canada.

Consumers can call Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://wwwdollartree.com/product-rcalls.

Family Dollar can be reached at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@familydollar.com or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls.