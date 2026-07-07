SBFD Issues Warning About Generator Use After Garage Fire

With the recent power outages following the July 4th storm, the Sunrise Beach Fire District is issuing a warning about generator use which is blamed for a garage fire.

Chief Joseph LaPlant says crews were called just before 8:00 Monday morning to the working fire on Michales Cove Road and upon arrival all occupants were out of the attached house and personnel cut out a garage door to access the fire inside.

It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The garage was intact but the contents were a total loss. ,

Investigation on the scene determined the fire to be accidental and caused by the generator being used inside the garage

There were no injuries.

Providing mutual aid were the Gravois and Mid-County fire districts along with the Lake West Ambulance District and the Camden County 911 Dispatch Center.