DOR Announcing Bid Openings For Camdenton License Office

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced that bids are now being taken for the daily operations of the Camdenton License Bureau Office.

With the current contract close to expiring, the D-O-R will be accepting Requests for Proposal of the office on Cecil Street. Potential groups or individuals interested in operating the license need to have an active Federal Employer Identification Number as well as meeting other requirements.

Those other requirements, including the process to file, can be found on the department of revenue’s website.

The filing period opens on April 10th and will close at the end of business on April 23rd.