National Safe Digging Week Reminds Residents To Call 811 Before You Dig

If you have any plans to start digging or excavating work for outside projects, you’re being reminded to call or click before you start the work.

The Missouri Public Service Commission is sending out its yearly reminder which coincides with the beginning of National Safe Digging Week.

In Missouri, according to state law, anyone digging should first call 8-1-1 or go online to Missouri-811.org before the work begins.

Utility companies will then respond with approximate locations of their services in the area.

Striking an underground line can cause service disruptions resulting fines and repair costs…not to mention possible serious injuries.

The 8-1-1 service locator is required by law and free to use.