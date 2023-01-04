Dr. Lisa Thomas Is Gearing Up For Wednesday’s Legislative Session

The state representative for most of Camden County, Dr. Lisa Thomas, is gearing up for the new legislative session’s beginning on Wednesday…

“Which is actually when everyone’s official and all the freshmen that are not, I mean, they’re representative elect until Wednesday when they’re inaugurated. And then there will be the legislative ball that evening, which actually is open to the public and always has been, always will be. And it’s a black tie optional. You do not have to be fancy fancy. You can be any way you want to dress. Come to the Capitol, visit with your local legislators or others around the state. Obviously, our statewide elected officials will be there. It’s just a fun evening. And like I said, free of charge.”

Representative Thomas has pre-filled several bills and says she’s working on several others.

She also plans to organize a public meeting on Medicare matters for her constituents – probably sometime in February.