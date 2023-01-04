Holiday Counting Period Comes To An End With Numerous Arrests

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine arrests in the lake area over the New Year’s Holiday counting period.

Four of the arrests were for alleged drunk driving, three for driving revoked and two for a failure to appear in court.

Six of the arrests were in Miller County and one each in Camden, Morgan and Benton.

There was also one traffic accident resulting in serious injuries in Benton County with no incidents reported on the water in the lake area.

The official counting period for the holiday weekend began at 6-PM on Friday and came to an end at 11:59 Monday night.