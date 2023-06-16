Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

 

Dr. Lisa Thomas Looks Back At 2023 General Assembly

With the recent flurry of activity near the end of this year’s General Assembly, state lawmakers are taking the chance to look back and evaluate how the session went.

“Can change on a dime. Changes quickly many times. Other things are issues that have been percolating for quite some time.”

Doctor Lisa Thomas, who represents part of the lake area in the 123rd house district, also says…other than finalizing the State budget…two other main priorities dealing with transgender laws were also able to advance.

State lawmakers will now sit back and wait on word whether or not there needs to be a veto session in September.

Reporter Mike Anthony

