Drought Conditions In The Lake Area Continue To Get Worse With Lack Of Rain

The drought situation in the lake area, as you probably can imagine, is not getting any better.

As a matter of fact, about the northern two-thirds of Morgan County and now northern Miller County, have been updated to be included in the areas experiencing extreme drought conditions.

The southern one-third of Morgan, central Miller, far northern Camden and just about all of Benton counties are identified as being in the severe drought category.

The central part of Camden and southern Miller counties are in the moderate drought designation while southern Camden falls under abnormally dry conditions.

There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday in the lake area.