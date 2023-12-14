Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign Set To Start December 15th

Drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season…a message being sent out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region-7 office.

It’s hard to have a happy holiday when you’re arrested for drunk driving. Keep the season merry and bright by following the law and refusing to drink and drive. During this busy winter holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Region 7, is partnering with the State Highway Safety Offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska and local law enforcement to urge drivers to think twice before drinking and driving. The goal is for all drivers to remember this lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Drivers will see officers working on a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving from December 15, 2023, through January 1, 2024.

Tragically, December can be a dangerous time for people on the roads. During the 2017-2021 December months, there were more than 4,500 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes. In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes. More parties and festivities celebrating the season bring out more drunk drivers. NHTSA and local law enforcement both urge drivers to always have a plan for a sober driver before heading out to any holiday festivities that involve drinking.

“Drunk driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy “Drivers have a choice to make: Follow the law and respect their fellow drivers by refraining from driving drunk or make the life-ruining choice to drive drunk, put others at risk, and risk your own mortality and wellbeing. We need a commitment from every driver to keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday,” she said.

According to NHTSA, 13,384 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021 involved alcohol-impaired drivers. This represented 31% of all traffic fatalities in the United States for the year and a 14.2% increase from 2020.

“Drunk driving is not an acceptable behavior,” said DeCourcy. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. With so many resources available to get home safely, there are just no excuses for drunk driving,” she said.

No one should mix drinking and driving, and no one is immune to the effects of drunk driving. If you find yourself drunk and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Remind your friends to never get in the vehicle with a drunk driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive drunk, take away their keys and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later. Always have a plan before you head out for the evening. If you wait until after you’ve been drinking to figure out how to get from one place to the next, you will already be too impaired to make the right choices.

There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare. If available, use your community’s sober ride program. Also, if you see a drunk driver on the road, do not hesitate to contact your local law enforcement.

Remember: a few dollars spent on a ride is a lot cheaper than a DUI, which can cost up to $10,000. Something else to consider: Don’t ever be too proud or embarrassed to ask for a ride. Allowing a sober driver to help you get home safely keeps you and others safe. What’s more embarrassing than drunkenly asking for a sober ride home? Spending the night in jail, having your car impounded, losing your job, or worse. You could even lose your life or take the lives of others.

NHTSA wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday. Let’s work together to make sure everyone makes it home to friends and family this season and all year long. Remind your loved ones: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.