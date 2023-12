The driver of an 18-wheeler on westbound-54 east of Seaton Road in the Macks Creek area of Camden County is injured when the rig he was driving ran off the road and struck a guard rail before traveling down an embankment striking a ditch and a metal fence.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 12-noon on Wednesday.

56-year-old Steven Smith, of Ellsinore, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.