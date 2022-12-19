Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri

The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process.

But testing for the presence of T.H.C. is a different story….“Law enforcement as a whole….we’re going to have to make some adjustments to the new laws, and that’s going to take some time you know, for the court cases start to catch up with that. So, right now we don’t have a percentage scientific test for THC content without sending stuff off to a lab…and things like that, so there’s going to be some adjustments and we’re just going to have to be flexable.”

Sgt. Hines says the new law is also expected to open the door to more drivers operating motor vehicles while impaired by marijuana as it has in other states which have legalized its use.