All Eyes On Weather As Possible Snowstorm Expected This Christmas

All eyes are on the forecast and another round of winter weather expected to be delivered by Mother Nature to the lake area later this week.

Also getting ready for what’s expected to be at least some accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday is the department of transportation…“We’ve got crews ready to go….salt beds are in the trucks and plows are ready to get mounted and be ready for whatever is coming our way.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says MoDOT’s top priority is to attack major routes first followed by lettered and smaller routes then everything else.

And, depending on how much snow we get, there could be some delays with clearing the roadways due to a staffing shortage for MoDOT which still tops the one-thousand figure.