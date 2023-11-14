Drought Conditions Remain The Same For Another Week

Drought conditions continue to linger across the northern two-thirds of the state including in the lake area but the overall picture shows considerable improvement from just a week ago.

There’s no change reported in the lake area with the southeastern parts of Camden and Miller still showing moderate conditions while the rest of both counties show severe conditions along with all of Morgan County.

Elsewhere, in Benton County, extreme conditions have shrunk to only include the west-central part of the county extending into southeastern Hickory and northeastern St. Clair.

One other area of extreme drought conditions in northern Missouri now remains in most of Schuyler County and into eastern Putnam County.

The southern third of the state is now reporting abnormally dry to no drought conditions.