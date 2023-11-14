Community Foundation Of The Lake Recognized During “Foundation Week” Across America

A nationwide observance is underway to recognize the role that community foundations play in addressing high-priority challenges and betterment projects.

One of the organizations to receive its due for the work it does is the Community Foundation of the Lake which is just one of the 54 network affiliates making up the Community Foundation of the Ozarks based in Springfield.

The C-F-L covering Camden, Miller and Morgan counties was founded in 2009 and has contributed more than $750,000 back to community through two grant cycles focusing on human and animal issues.

One current undertaking by the C-F-L is working closely with the Magic Dragon Trails Initiative to bring world class hiking and biking trails to the lake area.

Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former President George H.W. Bush.