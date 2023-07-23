Sun. Jul 23rd, 2023

 

Drought Starting To Effect Feed For Cattle Across The Region

Drought concerns continue not only across the lake area but also across a large portion of the Midwest.

A prolonged drought followed by a wet spring has led to a serious hay shortage that’s causing worries and higher expenses for those who raise cattle.

“We started utilizing a lot of other feeds, corn silage and grinding straw, adding some protein supplements just to get our daily cost down on the cattle” says Rancher Tyson Rob.

Many in agriculture say the hay shortage could raise beef prices in stores.

