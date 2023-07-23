New Parks Plan In Osage Beach Sees More “Family” and “Inclusive” Friendly Options

The future of the Osage Beach Parks system comes into focus this past week when the board of aldermen was presented with a blue-print of things to come.

“The result, in my opinion, was a very well done Parks Master plan which will serve as our guide or roadmap for many years to come for the future of the park improvement projects” says Parks and Recreation Manager Eric Gregory.

He indicates that plans for 2024 include putting in an all-inclusive playground and splash pad, along with a new pavilion at Peanick Park.

“This will transition Peanick from a sports park, focused into family friendly outdoor recreation only. And we can shift our sports park focus to City park and have it all at one location.”

Subsequent years are expected to include dog parks at city hall and Peanick, baseball field improvements at city park and lakefront improvements at city park.