Drug Bust Nets Four in Eldon

Three people face felony drug charges and a fourth person faces a felony charge for allowing them to have the drugs in his residence after a search warrant is executed on Thursday in Eldon.

Courthouse records indicate that the warrant was executed by officers from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Eldon Police and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force.

Allegedly found inside the residence owned by Jacob Reed was an undisclosed amount of what field tested to be methamphetamine along with various items of paraphernalia.

Jeffery Barlow Junior, Kaylee Tennison and Danah Yelm are each formally charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance while Reed is charged with keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

Reed’s bond was set at $10,000 while bond for Barlow Junior, Tennison and Yelm was set at $25,000 each. Barlow and Reed are free after posting bond.