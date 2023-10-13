Osage Beach Could Soon Take Full Control & Ownership Of Lee C Fine Airport

It may seem like a given but the City of Osage Beach could soon be taking ownership of Lee C. Fine Memorial Airport which is located in Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

A news release sent out by city hall indicates that the city has been operating the airport under a lease agreement with the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Parks since 1999 with the ultimate goal of taking over ownership of the popular facility.

The DNR has now officially proposed that the city take ownership in exchange for assuming responsibility for the wastewater infrastructure in the park which is already connected to the city’s collection system.

There is no mention in the release when the official approval, or not, could be coming from city hall.

Press Release: