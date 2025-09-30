Drug Bust Uncovers Meth and Fentanyl, Four Arrested in Camden County

At least four people face felony drug charges after a narcotics search warrant was executed late Monday morning in the 300 block of Panoramic Drive in Camdenton.

Inside the residence at the time were Adrianne Cartwright of Camdenton and Jason Cox of Holts Summit while two others, Galinda Noland of Linn Creek and James Cox of Camdenton were stopped while returning to the residence.

Allegedly discovered during the stop and inside the residence were more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, about two grams of fentanyl and paraphernalia.

Noland and Cartwright are each charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance while Jason Cox and James Cox are charged with one count of trafficking drugs.

Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Camdenton Police Department and the members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed the search warrant.