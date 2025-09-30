Corn Dogs & Sausage On A Stick Under Recall Due To Wood Fragments

About 58 million pounds of corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products are being recalled for a seriously dangerous reason.

It’s wood…or what Tysons Foods calls “extraneous pieces of wooden stick within the batter.”

The batter was turned into “Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick” products from Texas-based Hillshire Brands, which is a Tysons company.

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says some of the complaints from consumers involve injuries.

The recalled corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick goods were produced between March 17 and this past Friday.

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/hillshire-brands-company-recalls-corn-dog-and-sausage-a-stick-products-due-possible