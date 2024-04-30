Morgan F.A.S.T. Strikes Again

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team joins forces with the Mid-MO Drug Task Force to conduct a warrant sweep with four people arrested over the weekend.

41-year-old Dustin Tennis, of Versailles, had been wanted on no-bond warrants out of Moniteau and Cole counties. He now also faces possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm charges in Morgan County.

52-year-old John Stafford, of Versailles, was arrested on drug and endangering the welfare of a child charges in Morgan County.

49-year-old Melissa Capps was arrested on a possession charge in Morgan County.

And 32-year-old Roberta Simon was taken in on a Morgan County warrant for dangerous drugs and possession charges.