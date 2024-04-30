fbpx

Tue. Apr 30th, 2024

 

Morgan F.A.S.T. Strikes Again

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, April 30th, 2024

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team joins forces with the Mid-MO Drug Task Force to conduct a warrant sweep with four people arrested over the weekend.

41-year-old Dustin Tennis, of Versailles, had been wanted on no-bond warrants out of Moniteau and Cole counties. He now also faces possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm charges in Morgan County.

52-year-old John Stafford, of Versailles, was arrested on drug and endangering the welfare of a child charges in Morgan County.

49-year-old Melissa Capps was arrested on a possession charge in Morgan County.

And 32-year-old Roberta Simon was taken in on a Morgan County warrant for dangerous drugs and possession charges.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, April 30th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony