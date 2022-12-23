Duo From Overland Park Facing Rape Charges Receive Sentencing For Drug Charges In The Case

A man and woman from Overland Park Kansas who were originally facing rape and sodomy charges as well as drug charges in Morgan County have been sentenced – but only for the drug offenses to which they pleaded guilty.

It’s all in connection with an incident last year when a woman told police she met 39 year old Cassandra Wedeking and 41 year old Carl Mort and they later assaulted and raped her on a boat at Millstone Marina in Gravois Mills.

The couple told investigators the sex was consensual.

Casenet indicates Wedeking and Mort have both been given 7-year prison terms-suspended and 5-years supervised probation on the drug possession convictions.

However there is no longer any mention of the sex crime charges.