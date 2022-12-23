Camdenton Man Injured In St. Clair County Crash

A one-car accident Wednesday afternoon on Route-T, near Gerster in St. Clair County, sends two people to the emergency room including one resident from Camdenton.

The highway patrol report indicates that 20-year-old Adam Morgan, of Camdenton, was driving eastbound when the car ran off the road and struck a fence.

Morgan was uninjured, however, two passengers suffered minor injuries.

21-year-old Akalaya Evans, of Camdenton, and 20-year-old Valorie Taylor, of Lebanon, both suffered minor injuries and were treated at nearby hospitals.