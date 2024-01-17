CADV Teaming Up With SAPP For Assault Intervention Training

Making the lake area safer is the main goal behind a program being offered again this year.

Citizens Against Domestic Violence is teaming up with the Sexual Assault Prevention Partnership to offer free bystander intervention training and how to respond should an assault be suspected.

“This group started working together in 2021, and we came up with two trainings that we thought would be important in our community. One of them is called Safe Bars and, um, we’re just really excited about the potential with this.”

Sheree Keely, with the C-A-D-V, says the training is open to everyone.

The training is set for Wednesday, February 7th.

More information about the SAFE BARS training is available on the C-A-D-V’s website.