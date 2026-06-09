Springfield Man Convicted By Federal Jury Of Child Porn

A 46-year-old Springfield, Missouri, man has been convicted by a federal jury after being caught with multiple images of child pornography and using artificial intelligence to produce obscene images that depicted real children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says Springfield police responded to a coffee shop in June-2024 after another customer reported that Jeremy Koppenhaver was using the shop’s internet while attempting to use A-I to produce child porn.

Koppenhaver was subsequently charged with one count each of receipt of child porn and the production of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

It took the jury less than an hour to return its guilty verdicts.