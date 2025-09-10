Suspect in Custody After Pursuit That Started in Linn Creek Ends in Macks Creek Area

Several charges are pending following the arrest of a suspect who led lake area authorities on a pursuit which started in Linn Creek and came to an end in the Macks Creek area.

Not many details are available but what is known is that the male subject with his dog in the vehicle allegedly reached speeds of around 90 miles per hour with the pursuit apparently taking turns onto Buffalo Linn Creek Road, State Highway-W and Heise Road.

The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody while on foot near a pond after wrecking the vehicle. He is currently being held on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.

The Linn Creek Police Department is expected to release further details sometime today.