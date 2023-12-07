Edwards Man Wanted For Not Returning From “Work Release Program” Captured By Police In Lebanon

A man from Edwards wanted for bolting and not returning from a work release program to the Camden County Jail is back in custody.

The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Samuel Phillips was taken into custody this past weekend in Lebanon after a citizen called to report that he had been seen at a retail store.

Lebanon police quickly responded to the scene and were able to grab.

Phillips had been wanted on multiple warrants for narcotics and is now charged with escape.

He’s being held without bond.