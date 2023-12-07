Camden County Working To Finalize Freezing Real Estate Taxes For Seniors

As the calendar year continues to wind down, local governments statewide voting to adopt Senate Bill-190 continue preparing for a change in their tax collections.

“The assessor’s office has stepped up. Second in command Byron Willis has stepped up. Says he will come up with the application process. We already have the software in place to deal with it in the collector’s office. We are about ready to go. As soon as they get that together, we’ll be ready to accept those applications soon after the first of the year.”

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton also says the bill adopted by the state allows local governments to freeze real estate taxes at their current levels for qualified property owners.

The bottom line, according to Skelton, is that adopting Senate Bill-190 is just the right thing to do.

“Giving people their own money back or letting them keep more of their own money. And I don’t know how you could go wrong doing that.”

Commissioners in Miller County are expected to consider adopting S-B-190 during their meeting in Tuscumbia Wednesday morning.