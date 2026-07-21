The 124th Annual Missouri State Fair Just Around The Corner

Don’t look now but the 124th annual Missouri State Fair is under a month away.

Although the fair has included rodeos in the past, this year’s event involving the International Pro Rodeo Association will feature a change of venue in the Parson Arena.

“Going to be a little bit something we’ve not seen here at the fair really. You know, for years it’s been an outdoor open air arena. So you were really limited on what Mother Nature could bring you. But weather won’t slow us down for this one. And we’ve got, so we got some pretty cool entertainment, I think that evening on tap.”

State Fair Director Jason Moore also says the rodeo will take place August 13th through the 15th.

The state fair itself, overall, will open up on the 13th and come to an end on the 23rd.

More details about the event are available on the state fair’s website.