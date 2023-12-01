Eldon Updates Ordinance Dealing With Business Licenses

The Eldon Board of Aldermen got together Tuesday night to take care of a quick agenda with only the regular reports plus one ordinance and a closed session to knock out.

City Clerk Leslie Wilson says the one ordinance dealt with provisions of issuing new business licenses and renewing current business licenses.

“In the way it was originally stated. So it’s just literally cleaning up the verbiage and taking out what needs to be taken out. The codifiers notified me and stated that there were some discrepancies, so this is just cleaning that ordinance up.”

The city also announced the candidate filing period for next April’s municipal elections will open at 8:30 the morning of December 5th and close at 5:00 the afternoon of December 26th.

One seat in each of the wards and the mayor’s position will be on the April 2nd ballot.