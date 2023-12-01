Missouri Ranks 21 Out Of 50 As “Best Place To Find A Job” By Wallethub

How does the Show-Me State rank when it comes to the best and worst states for jobs in 2023…?

According to a study put together by WalletHub.com, Missouri places 12th in the category of job market rank and 28th in the category of economic environment rank for an overall rank of 21st just ahead of Michigan and one spot below Wisconsin.

Mississippi, Kentucky and West Virginia are at the bottom of the study with Utah placing 3rd overall, Virginia 2nd and Washington as the best states to find jobs.

Overall, according to WalletHub.com, the U.S. labor market remains strong with the addition of 150,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate of 3.9 percent which remains below the pandemic levels.

***More info:

With the unemployment rate at 3.9% and labor force participation at the highest level since the onset of the pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.



To ease the process of finding employment for job seekers, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to the median annual income to the average commute time.



Best States for Jobs Worst States for Jobs 1. Washington 41. Idaho 2. Virginia 42. Alabama 3. Utah 43. Arkansas 4. Vermont 44. Oregon 5. Florida 45. Indiana 6. Maryland 46. Pennsylvania 7. South Dakota 47. Louisiana 8. Colorado 48. Mississippi 9. Massachusetts 49. Kentucky 10. Rhode Island 50. West Virginia



