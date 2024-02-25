Eldon BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday This Week

Several items appear on the published agenda for next week’s board of aldermen meeting in Eldon.

Among the new business items, the board is expected to act on an ordinance entering into a personal property lease purchase agreement with the Carroll County Trust Company in Carrollton with the proceeds to be used for improving the aquatics center and other park facilities.

An ordinance to adopt an amended 2024 budget is also up for discussion.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday in the public works building on Y-Highway, begins at 6:00.