Richard Branson JR Facing Charges Following Arrest In Lake Ozark

A 78-year-old from Kaiser faces two felony possession counts after being arrested in Lake Ozark.

The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that a Lake Ozark officer approached Richard Branson, Junior, at an undisclosed location at which time Branson was asking for directions to Lake Ozark.

The officer also observed two unlabeled medication containers in Branson’s shirt pocket.

It was determined that eight oxycodone and 16 hydrocodone pills were in the containers which, according to Branson, he picked up from a friend but could not provide any more information.

Branson was taken into custody and, as of late Friday morning, he was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $50,000 bond.