Eldon BOA To Hold Public Hearing About Water & Sewer Bond Issue

It’s back to business Tuesday afternoon and night for the Eldon Board of Aldermen with a fairly short agenda.

Business will start at 5:30 with a presentation and public hearing to talk about Proposition-A…a proposed water and sewer bond issue…that appears on the April 2nd ballot.

Following the public hearing, the board will then convene into regular session with an ordinance for the replacement of flooring at the community center, a resolution to pursue funding through the Lake of the Ozarks Solid Waste Management District and closed session to deal with legal and personnel.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, in the public works building on Y-Highway, begins at 6:00 Tuesday night following the 5:30 public hearing.