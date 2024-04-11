Public Funding Of Abortions Take Center Stage During Recent Missouri Senate Meetings

Provisions relating to public funding of abortion facilities and affiliates, and provisions relating to MO-HealthNet providers are among the bills being considered in the Missouri Senate.

Nearly 12 hours were spent on House Bill 2634 alone.

Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold handles the measure in the upper chamber.

She says this proposal seeks to modify provisions relating to public funding of abortion facilities and affiliates, and provisions relating to MO HealthNet providers…

“People who are engaged in, or are associated with, who are providing abortions in the State of Missouri, shall be ineligible to be part of the Medicaid program.”

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County offered an amendment aimed at clarifying existing state law…

“It would now say, but shall not apply to human embryos created through invitro fertilization, prior to successful implantation in a uterus.”

Her amendment was unsuccessful.

Missouri senators send House Bill 2634 back to the Missouri House of Representatives for further consideration.