Vernetti Pulls Back Support of Opportunity Zone Application in Camden County

Lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti does a basic 1-80 on what had been his support of an Opportunity Zone application filed with the state by MO Lake Development-LLC.

Vernetti reversed his support shooting off a letter to Developer Blake Hodits saying that there had been no previous discussion of a data center which apparently is now included in the development plans for a large area behind the Camdenton Walmart.

Vernetti does acknowledge the original plans which, among other things, were calling for a college, a hotel and other retail to locate within the development would be beneficial for the lake area.

In the meantime, Vernetti has “respectfully” requested that his letter of support be removed from the Opportunity Zone application leaving open the possibility of still supporting the project if a data center is not part of the plans.

Vernetti’s letter was also sent to the Camden County Commission as well as the cities of Camdenton and Linn Creek, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development.