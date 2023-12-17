Eldon & Lake Ozark Postpone December Meetings Until January

Business will not go on as planned the day after Christmas in Eldon.

City Hall has announced that the board of aldermen meeting which had been planned for Tuesday, the 26th, has been cancelled and the next regular meeting will be on Tuesday, January 9th…same time, same place…in the public works building on Y-Highway starting at 6:00.

The City of Lake Ozark has also announced that its regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, the 26th, has also been canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday, January 9th, starting at 6pm.