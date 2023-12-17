Miller County Commission Set To Review “Resolution Of Support” For Possible Casino

A resolution of support for the local group trying to bring casino gambling to Lake of the Ozarks will be the main topic of discussion during Monday’s meeting of the Miller County Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Kevin Cardwell says the commission has documents in hand from the Osage River Gaming and Convention L.L.C. outlining its plans to put in a casino and related facilities on property to the east side of highway-54 near the Osage River.

The casino group has started the process of trying to get an initiative petition on the November-2024 ballot seeking to add a 14th license in the state with a stipulation that it would allow for a casino along the Osage River.

The commission also says they have not been approached by any representatives from the Osage Nation Gaming group about support for their proposed project which would contradict the commission’s stance in Jefferson City not to support any non-tax-based businesses.

The Miller County Commission meeting, Monday morning, begins at 9:00.