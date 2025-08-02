Ford Issues Major Recall On Numerous Vehicles From 2025

It’s a big recall involving some of Ford’s biggest vehicles.

Ford says they are recalling more than three hundred thousand vehicles, because the power assist on their brakes may not work.

The power assist can fail on the brakes of certain 2025 expeditions, navigators, Broncos, F-150s, and Rangers that can extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash.

The problem is software related and will be fixed with a software update.

No injuries have been reported but there has been one low speed crash and 37 warranty claims.