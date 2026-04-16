Power Outages Hit The Lake Area As Storms Roll In

Severe weather affecting the Lake Area is now affecting the power.

At 10PM on Wednesday, Laclede electric was reporting that over 2,600 people are without power across Camden, Dallas, Laclede & Pulaski Counties.

Many of them were from a substation in Richland that had a mechanical issue.

Southwest electric is also reporting a handful of outages.

Ameren is also reporting some outages near Linn Creek and St. Elizabeth.

This remains an ongoing story and outages may continue to occur as the storms move through the region. For the latest on outages in your area, check the electric sites below:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com

Co-ops: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map